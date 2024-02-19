Top Recommended Stories

FACT CHECK: Will DMK Field MS Dhoni vs AAP’s Gautam Gambhir in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

Amid all these rumours, Dhoni has started his preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL. 

Updated: February 19, 2024 8:24 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Chennai: With the much-awaited Lok Sabha 2024 elections coming up, there are speculations on social media that DMK may field Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni against AAP’s Gautam Gambhir. So, how much of it is true? It is absolutely false, there is nothing official to prove there is any truth to this. A report on The New Indian Express claims that MK Stalin may have a closed-door meeting with the CSK captain. But how much of it is true cannot be confirmed. Amid all these rumours, Dhoni has started his preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL. Here is how fans reacted to the false claim.

