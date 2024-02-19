Home

FACT CHECK: Will DMK Field MS Dhoni vs AAP’s Gautam Gambhir in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

Chennai: With the much-awaited Lok Sabha 2024 elections coming up, there are speculations on social media that DMK may field Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni against AAP’s Gautam Gambhir. So, how much of it is true? It is absolutely false, there is nothing official to prove there is any truth to this. A report on The New Indian Express claims that MK Stalin may have a closed-door meeting with the CSK captain. But how much of it is true cannot be confirmed. Amid all these rumours, Dhoni has started his preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL. Here is how fans reacted to the false claim.

Not even a dog will vote for DMK in Delhi 🤣 At the same time, Dhoni is not insane to join this Tamil fundamentalist party as a native of Jharkhand. ☺️ — Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) February 18, 2024

Je lost a lot of goodwill by not attending the Pranprathishta and would lose by a huge margin. — Aravind (@AravndKr) February 18, 2024

I don’t think Dhoni will do that. He is popular face but field against Gautam Gambhir in Delhi would be a tough battle for him. Gautam Gambhir is a local boy. He knows in and out of his constituency + Modi factor will make things super difficult for Dhoni. — sumit vohra (@sumitvohra) February 18, 2024

