With 37 days still to go for the cash-rich Indian Premier League to begin in UAE, social space is already abuzz around the T20 tournament. Some fans have also gone ahead and revealed the fixtures, schedule and match timings – which is yet to be disclosed by the organisers.

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is flooded with IPL 2020 full schedule, dates, and match timings.

It was only earlier this week, on Monday, that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) received the central government's formal approval to conduct this year's IPL in the UAE, as confirmed by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel.

And here is what we know so far:

IPL 13 Opener: September 19:

IPL 13 Final: November 10

No. of Venues: Three

No. of Matches: 60

Timings: 3:30 PM IST & 7:30 PM IST.

Here is the unofficial fixture that is going viral:

1 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) September 19 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) September 20 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) September 20 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 4 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Mumbai Indians (MI) September 21 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) September 22 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Delhi Capitals (DC) September 23 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 7 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) September 24 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) September 25 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 9 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Delhi Capitals (DC) September 26 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) September 27 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) September 27 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 12 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Mumbai Indians (MI) September 28 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 13 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) September 29 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 14 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) September 30 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 15 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) October 1 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 16 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) October 2 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 17 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Mumbai Indians (MI) October 3 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 18 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) October 4 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 19 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) October 4 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 20 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) October 5 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 21 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) October 6 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 22 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) October 7 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) October 8 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 24 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) October 9 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 25 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) October 10 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 26 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) October 11 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 27 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) October 11 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Delhi Capitals (DC) October 12 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 29 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) October 13 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 30 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Mumbai Indians (MI) October 14 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 31 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) October 15 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 32 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) October 16 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 33 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Delhi Capitals (DC) October 17 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 34 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) October 18 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 35 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) October 18 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 36 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) October 19 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 37 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) October 20 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 38 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Delhi Capitals (DC) October 21 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 39 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) October 22 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 40 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) October 23 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 41 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) October 24 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 42 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) October 25 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 43 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) October 25 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 44 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Mumbai Indians (MI) October 26 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 45 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) October 27 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 46 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) October 28 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 47 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) October 29 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 48 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Delhi Capitals (DC) October 30 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 49 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) October 31 Saturday 7:30 PM UAE 50 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Mumbai Indians (MI) November 1 Sunday 3:30 PM UAE 51 Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) November 1 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE 52 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) November 2 Monday 7:30 PM UAE 53 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) November 3 Tuesday 7:30 PM UAE 54 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) November 4 Wednesday 7:30 PM UAE 55 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) v Delhi Capitals (DC) November 5 Thursday 7:30 PM UAE 56 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Mumbai Indians (MI) November 6 Friday 7:30 PM UAE 57 Qualifier 1 TBD TBD 7:30 PM UAE 58 Eliminator TBD TBD 7:30 PM UAE 59 Qualifier 2 TBD TBD 7:30 PM UAE 60 Final November 10 Sunday 7:30 PM UAE

With Chinese mobile giants VIVO backing out as title sponsors of the tournament, BCCI is yet to finalise a replacement.