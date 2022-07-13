New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, on Wednesday, celebrated his 38th birthday. Probably one of the most influential players in the modern across formats, du Plessis is adored by cricket fans around the world. His journey from leading South Africa to leading one of the most popular franchise (RCB) in world cricket is an amazing story.Also Read - Former IPL Cricketer Recalls How Virat Kohli And He Danced To Chiranjeevi Songs

Sending warm birthday wishes to my brother @faf1307 🤗 Wish you the best always. Have a great year ahead. Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/j2yXO8z2Ah — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 13, 2022

We are celebrating our Skip’s day today. 🥳 Double tap your screen if you can’t wait to see him in the Red and Gold again. ❤@faf1307 | #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/8INa8rlxcL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 13, 2022

Happy Birthday @faf1307 🎂 Have a lekker one 🍻 pic.twitter.com/sJGOp60w6U — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 13, 2022

Du Plessis no longer holds a playing contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA), but the top-order batter has shown he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level, given that he captained Royal Challengers Bangalore and also scored a commendable 468 runs in IPL 2022. With the kind of form du Plessis is in, CSA might think about offering a contract to him.