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Faf du Plessis compares THIS star player to MS Dhoni, his name is...

Faf du Plessis compares THIS star player to MS Dhoni, his name is…

Faf du Plessis compares a star player to MS Dhoni after heroics in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Faf du Plessis compares star player to MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 3 wickets at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With this defeat, KKR faced their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Mukul Choudhary’s match-winning knock powers LSG to victory

Star player Mukul Choudhary was the key player for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the match. Mukul played a match-winning innings for LSG as he scored 54 runs off 27 balls, including two fours and seven sixes and helped his side to win the match by 3 wickets.

LSG head coach Justin Langer reflects on Mukul Choudhary’s journey

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head Coach Justin Langer reflected on Mukul Choudhary’s journey: “We saw him at a training camp a few months ago. There is so much talent in this country. A real big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, ‘Coach, we have got to get this kid,’. What I love the most is that he is a real athlete, and the way he runs between the wickets is elite. It is like how Virat runs between the wickets, but the other thing about him is his game sense. We have had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game is like he has been playing 300 matches. So, he has got some power, he is a great athlete, and he has got a sharp brain. He has a very curious mind and wants to get better. He went away and worked on the short ball. We have been doing drills with him every day, and then it came out in practice and in the game.”

Faf du Plessis compares Mukul Choudhary to MS Dhoni

Star South African player and one of the finest batters of all time, Faf du Plessis, “It’s incredible to see the awareness to take the game through. The power from the young man, unbelievable batting. What a game of cricket, with lots of ebbs and flows, and stealing it towards the end. Some of the shots reminded me of watching MS Dhoni back in the day, especially those flick shots, so much power.”

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