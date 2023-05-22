Home

Faf du Plessis Hails Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 Playoff Race

Despite the loss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis hailed Kohli for his seventh IPL ton and also praised Gill.

FDP on Kohli, Gill (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: It was a night to remember for the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. First, they got to see a delightful century from Virat Kohli and if that was not good enough to satisfy the fans – Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten hundred to take his side to a win. The loss meant RCB failed to qualify for the playoff. Despite the loss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis hailed Kohli for his seventh IPL ton and also praised Gill.

“Virat played an unbelievable knock to give us a chance and thought that was a good score, but Shubman played incredibly well to take the game away from us,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Faf also highlighted the good work he has done with Kohli at the top of the order.

“He (Kohli) played really good cricket throughout the season and as a partnership probably not a single game where we had anything under 40 as an opening combination,” he added.

In a week’s time from now, Kohli and Gill would be getting ready for the World Test Championship final in London against Australia. Both players would be a key for India there.

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL,” Gill said on recieving the player of the match award.

