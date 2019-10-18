South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has hinted he’s ready to have someone else make the call at the coin toss come the match day of the third and final Test against India in Ranchi that gets underway Saturday. Du Plessis is on a hot streak of losing nine straight tosses in Asia, something a trend he’s desperate to end.

South Africa have already lost the three-match Test series on their ongoing tour of India after suffering heavy defeats in Visakhapatnam ans Pune in the first two matches. In both the matches, luck has deserted the tourists as they have lost both the tosses meaning India has had made the best use of the conditions, posting huge totals on tracks that eventually become difficult to bat on.

“We really want to make sure that we compete with this team in their own conditions. We have done it in stages in the first Test. So, hoping that we can start with the toss tomorrow,” Du Plessis said during a pre-match media interaction in Ranchi.

He added, “Probably we will change… send someone else to the toss tomorrow. I can give you that… because my records so far has not been great.”

Stressing on the need of batting first on Indian pitches, Du Plessis said, “If you put big runs in the first innings, that’s where it need to stop. Then anything from there is possible. Hopefully that will unfold in the next couple of days and hopefully we can put some runs on. The (Ranchi) pitch looks a little bit drier and crustier so first innings runs will be vital and then anything from there is possible in the second innings.”