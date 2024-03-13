Home

Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan Set To Make Comeback In Major League Cricket Season 2

MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world-class domestic T20 action to the United States.

Faf du Plessis (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The cricket fever is in the air in the United States of America as the second season of the Major League Cricket is set to be held in July this year. Superstars Rashid Khan (MI New York), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) are all set to return for the exciting second season.

MLC's debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world-class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world's best cricketers competed alongside the nation's top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Additionally, Major League Cricket (MLC) and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today an agreement for the professional services company to become the first-ever title sponsor of America’s only world-class professional cricket championship.

Cognizant Major League Cricket will return for its second season this summer, kicking- off on July 4 and again bringing the world’s best cricketers to the United States for multiple weeks of high-adrenaline T20 cricket action.

“Major League Cricket is thrilled to welcome Cognizant as our title sponsor, starting with season two of MLC this summer,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket. “This multi-year partnership will help enable the continued growth of MLC and cricket in America as this new era in the United States for the world’s second-largest sport continues to bloom.”

