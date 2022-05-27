Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said that he has deep respect for the people of India and remains grateful for all the kindness shown to them as a team and admired the rich culture that the country has to offer. Du Plessis’ team found themselves in the wrong side of things as the Royals, riding on Jos Buttler fourth IPL century qualified for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - Very Special Talent: RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara Lavishes Huge Praise On Pacer Prasidh Krishna After Win vs RCB | IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

“That’s the incredible thing, not just the bubble but also you have a deep respect of the people in India. When you go back to your hotel and there’s always people working till 3am, and then up at 7am for breakfast again. Grateful for all the kindness shown to us as a team, but I know it happens all across India. It’s a very good part of Indian culture,” said RCB captain at the post-match presentation ceremony. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs RCB, Recent Match Report

The RCB captain, however, did concede the fact that they were short of a few runs in the all-important Qualifer against RR and felt 180 was a par score in that pitch. Also Read - RCB vs RR Highlights Scorecard IPL 2022: Buttler's 100 Confirms Rajasthan's Ticket To IPL Final

“When we walked off the field, we felt were a few short. Was challenging the first 3-4 overs, was movement. Felt 180 was a par score on that pitch. First six overs felt like Test cricket. Compared to the other wickets, this one was quicker off the new ball, and then it eased off later in the innings,” conceded Faf.

Even though, Bangalore lost the Qualifier 2, they have had a pretty good season so far, having quaified for the playoffs and then winning the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

“Great season for RCB. Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us. Have had some incredible performances for us. Harshal has been amazing. DK.. all the guys picked for India,” the South African added.

“Obviously disappointed tonight. Came up against a really strong Rajasthan team who probably deserve it more than us,” Faf said while congratulating the Royals.

Praising the IPL, the 37-year-old South African reckoned that there is a lot of young talent coming up the ranks in India and it augers well for Indian cricket.

“Nice young talent in our squad, and obviously with a 3-year plan.. that’s what you try to maximise.. you get them raw at the beginning but they can turn into superstars. We’ve seen that Rajat, since he’s came in, has looked at home. A great future of Indian cricket,” reckoned the 37-year-old.

“You can always pick three Indian teams after the IPL with the amount of young talent coming through. That’s been the most obvious thing when I joined the franchise. RCB RCB got chanted in that game (DC v MI). The guys got emotional. The support you get as a cricketer in India is remarkable. You can only be in awe of the support every franchise gets. Well done to everyone and thank you very much,” he signed off.