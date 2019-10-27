South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been hit real hard after the Proteas suffered an embarrassing 0-3 series whitewash against India. Du Plessis, who lost three straight tosses in India, admitted that his side were outplayed, but also said that losing the toss in all three matches had made an already difficult task almost impossible.

“Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it’s dark, they get three wickets when it’s dark and when day three starts, you’re under pressure. It was like copy and paste in every Test match,” du Plessis said.

Du Plessis believes getting rid of the toss in Test cricket would help teams compete better when they travel away from home. “It was obvious from the way we played the last Test match. We started really well but by being put under pressure for a long period of time through the series, slowly but surely we started playing worse.”

He even went to the extent of taking the help of a proxy captain in Temba Bavuma to change the fortunes for his team during the third and final Test against India at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. However, that didn’t do the trick either as the coin once again fell in Virat Kohli’s favour.

Du Plessis’ recent comments has not gone down well with Indian fans, who have ridiculed the South Africa skipper. However, there were some who did hold back since Du Plessis is an important member of Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Here are some of the comments:

And if you thought Faf du Plessis was done with giving horrible excuses, you’re wrong. This guy won’t stop. Lmao. Ridiculous #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/e0qkKGJMGc — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) October 26, 2019

Faf du Plessis must not exhaust me today. I have no energy for his kicking. — Don Raúl Sanllehi (@Lie_cann) October 27, 2019

This man simply don’t know how to accept the defeat.#FafDuplessis pic.twitter.com/m0Q0HCUhrI — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 26, 2019

Want to take a dig at Faf du Plessis but the CSK fan in me holding me back — K Vijayendra (@k_vijayendra8) October 26, 2019

Is this for real?! Actually one of the major reasons why South Africa performed poorly because Du Plessis himself didn’t responsibility with the bat being the most senior person in the team. His own performance was nothing to write home about. He is only embarrassing himself here — Aiyyaar (@aiyyaar) October 26, 2019