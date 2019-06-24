ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis faced the heat on social media after Pakistan beat them by 49 runs at Lords. Faf du Plessis blamed IPL for the loss and that has not gone down well with fans. He raised the issue of burnout even before IPL. Faf was a part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit which made it to the finals. “So I don’t think it’s not necessarily just the IPL, but it was important for a few guys to rest; and the fact that they didn’t meant that they — you know, they came into the tournament not fresh. That’s not an excuse; that’s just a fact. And KG is — you can see that his pace is probably a little bit down from where he normally is,” he said.

Here is how he got trolled.

LOL!! Faf du Plessis was right there in IPL till the end. He played the final match. Why didn’t he opt to leave IPL to stay ‘Fresh’ for #CWC19 ??? 😂😂@faf1307 — Piyush Shahi (@Piyushkshahi) June 24, 2019

‘It’s a little bit embarrassing’ – Faf du Plessis: South Africa’s captain has admitted that the early exit from the World Cup will tarnish the legacy of some of the senior players in the squad — IPL Club (@IPLCLUB) June 24, 2019

Faf du Plessis had blamed IPL for Dale Steyn’s injury, which was somewhat true. But now he blames IPL for Kagiso Rabada’s mundane performance. This is lame from SA captain. Rabada was bowling only four overs per match in the IPL. #CWC19 #PAKvSA — Gautam chauhan (@Gautamchauhan2) June 24, 2019

Dear @faf1307 This is a commonsense reminder to u Most of all Indian team player, Even Willimson, Smith, Warner were busy with IPL, but they are doing good at worldcup too #WorldCup2019 Don’t blame only to RABADA…Blame yourself first…Then team https://t.co/dKdn9J9FqL — Dr JD (@jagadishexplore) June 24, 2019

“We are not playing great cricket. We didn’t bowl well. Have been good with the ball this tournament, but we started poorly today. 300 plus on that target was 20-25 more on that track. Made same mistakes with the bat. Guys getting in and getting out. Not spin. Not spinners in particular. We needed a good start. We haven’t had that,” he said after the loss.