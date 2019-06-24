ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis faced the heat on social media after Pakistan beat them by 49 runs at Lords. Faf du Plessis blamed IPL for the loss and that has not gone down well with fans. He raised the issue of burnout even before IPL. Faf was a part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit which made it to the finals. “So I don’t think it’s not necessarily just the IPL, but it was important for a few guys to rest; and the fact that they didn’t meant that they — you know, they came into the tournament not fresh. That’s not an excuse; that’s just a fact. And KG is — you can see that his pace is probably a little bit down from where he normally is,” he said.
“We are not playing great cricket. We didn’t bowl well. Have been good with the ball this tournament, but we started poorly today. 300 plus on that target was 20-25 more on that track. Made same mistakes with the bat. Guys getting in and getting out. Not spin. Not spinners in particular. We needed a good start. We haven’t had that,” he said after the loss.