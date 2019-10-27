South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis isn’t averse to the idea of scrapping the practice of toss altogether from the format. His comments come after he lost all three tosses during the recently concluded three-match Test series in India which the tourists went on to lose 0-3 suffering heavy defeats in the process.

The idea of replacing toss with giving the visiting team option to either bat or bowl isn’t new to cricket. Last year, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) trialled it in county cricket. Other cricket boards including Pakistan Cricket Board have also done away with the practice in their domestic first-class matches this season and India are also reportedly toying with the idea.

The reason behind doing away with toss in Test cricket is to negate home advantage as team’s usually prepare pitches to suit their strengths thus gaining potential advantage over their opponents.

Despite their performance in India, no South African cricketer has complained of dealing with unfavourable pitches on the tour. “[If toss is gotten rid of] then away teams have a better chance. In South Africa, I don’t mind that. We bat on green tops anyway,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Du Plessis as saying.

India have won 11 consecutive Tests series at home which is proof enough of how dominating they have been in their own conditions. Du Plessis touched upon the pattern throughout the India Test series as they lost the toss with the hosts opting to bat. “Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it’s dark, they get three wickets when it’s dark and when day three starts, you’re under pressure. It was like copy and paste in every Test match,” du Plessis said.