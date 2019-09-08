Despite signing one of the best midfielders of current times Eden Hazard, the news in Bernabeu is that Zinedine Zidane is not satisfied how the transfer window shaped up for Real Madrid. Other than Hazard, the Blancos roped in the service of Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy but it is being believed that the Real authorities were hoping to sign one or two star players who were there on their target list for quite some time.

The Whites were desperately looking to cut a deal with Manchester United wingman Paul Pogba. The rumours went rifer when the midfielder himself hinted about his desire to leave the Old Trafford. However, the deal never saw the light of the day as the Frenchman remained loyal to the United fans and decided to stay in English Premier League.

That the Florentino Perez-owned club also competed with arch-rivals FC Barcelona to sign Neymar. But the deal went off guard as the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain pulled the plug on the Brazilian’s transfer to disappoint both the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, with both the transfer saga of Neymar and Pogba seeing an inconsequential end, recent reports have emerged that the Los Meregues are thinking about luring in Kylian Mbappe. According to the media reports doing the rounds, Real Madrid are planning to rope in the service the French World Cup-winner and make him the club’s next high-profile signing. The former AS Monaco striker moved to PSG at a whopping price of 120 million pounds.

Hinting at a possible exit from PSG, Mbappe had said that his stay at the club was subjected to expire soon. He said, “I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”