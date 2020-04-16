Former Pakistan cricketers – Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal got into a heated banter on Twitter over a cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan which was shared by former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara. In the video shared by Lara, he is smashing Kaneria after the Pakistan bowler tries to sledge the West Indian. Also Read - SLC Give BCCI Proposal, Sri Lanka Ready to Hold IPL 2020

Seeing Kaneria sledging Lara, Iqbal, who was the 12th man for that match, recalled how Kaneria was getting smashed all around the ground by the left-handed West Indian who went on to smash a hundred.

"I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared", he wrote.

Responding to Iqbal, Kaneria asked Iqbal to look at his stats and also mention the number of matches the leg-spinner won for his country.

“Look who is talking about cricket ???? Please check you stats first. ???? Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot.”, he wrote.