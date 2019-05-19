Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal was not picked for the India A team for home and away “A” series against Sri Lanka and West Indies respectively on May 14. He has been scoring runs in plenty and yet to find himself not picked for the A team must have been disappointing. The star domestic cricketer took to Twitter to express his views on it. His comment was subtle as he took a sly dig at the national selectors. “Did we win Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup back to back?” his tweet read.

Did we win Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup back to back? — faiz fazal (@faizfazal) May 14, 2019

It did not end there, a couple of days later he took to Twitter again. “It always feel great when ur hard and smart work pays off!!”

It always feel great when ur hard and smart work pays off!! #justathought — faiz fazal (@faizfazal) May 17, 2019

Here is how fans supported him.

Hmm. Surely players from Saurashtra and Vidarbha could warrant a place. Till last year Gurbani was in all A squads. I understand Jaffer is old, but Faiz Fazal surely has to be unlucky. — Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) May 15, 2019

@Dev_Fadnavis @nitin_gadkari why Players from Nagpur r not getting selected inspite of winning ranji trophy and Irani trophy back to back @Ra_THORe — Saurabh Kolhatkar (@jksaurabh) May 15, 2019

Ranji and Irani performances hardly matters for selectors. What is important is IPL now. — Nilesh Deshpande (@NileshD85744614) May 15, 2019

I can understand you Faiz 🙁

Happy to see Sarvate in India A squad.

Same happened with @jalajsaxena33 had a best domestic season for Kerala still not selected in India A squad. ‘Life is really cruel sometimes’ — JAY (@TheBouncerBall) May 15, 2019

Vidarbha is Vidarbha not Mumbai, you do 2 or many a times it’s doesn’t matter to @BCCIdomestic, but don’t disappoint just look at @msdhoni talent will be praised soon or later, Apna time ayenga! — Chowkidar Jaikumar (@jaikuMarJSK) May 15, 2019

I am totally in agreement with your views and understand your agony. Seems like the whole glamour of the sport is with the IPL circus and making a mockery of the domestic cricket. Ignoring domestic performance is detremental for the future of Indian cricket. — Mayuk Dasgupta (@Mayukdg) May 15, 2019

He amassed 912 runs at an average of 70.15 comprising of five centuries and one fifty in Ranji Trophy 2017-18 and then he followed it up with 752 runs from 11 games at an average of 50.13, including three hundred and two half-centuries, during the 2018-19 season.