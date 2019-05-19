Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal was not picked for the India A team for home and away “A” series against Sri Lanka and West Indies respectively on May 14. He has been scoring runs in plenty and yet to find himself not picked for the A team must have been disappointing. The star domestic cricketer took to Twitter to express his views on it. His comment was subtle as he took a sly dig at the national selectors. “Did we win Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup back to back?” his tweet read.
It did not end there, a couple of days later he took to Twitter again. “It always feel great when ur hard and smart work pays off!!”
Here is how fans supported him.
He amassed 912 runs at an average of 70.15 comprising of five centuries and one fifty in Ranji Trophy 2017-18 and then he followed it up with 752 runs from 11 games at an average of 50.13, including three hundred and two half-centuries, during the 2018-19 season.