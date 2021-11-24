Delhi: Reports that there has been a change in the diet plan of the Indian cricketers imposed by the board irked fans. Also, reports claimed that the cricketers were instructed to only consume meat in ‘halal’ form. Once this news surfaced, it spread like wildfire as fans started reacting to it. As it turns out, the news was not true and was made up.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant Didn't Understand His Role in T20 Cricket - Daniel Vettori Feels Time is Running Out For Team India Wicketkeeper

Speaking to IANS, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal claimed that the alleged diet plan had never been discussed by the BCCI and hence there is no reason for it to be implemented. Dhumal said: “The BCCI has not given any direction to any player or team staff on what to eat and what not to eat. All these rumours are baseless. This diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced. The board doesn’t advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food.” Also Read - BCCI Bans Pork or Beef: Team India's New Diet Plan Draws Massive Criticism, Twitter Slams Indian Board's Decision For Making Halal Meat Complusory

“BCCI_Promotes_Halal” hashtag started trending on Twitter once the report surfaced on Tuesday. The exact source of the fake news cannot be confirmed. Also Read - BCCI Should Allow IPL Teams To Play Exhibition Matches In Overseas Conditions: Ness Wadia

“According to the new dietary plan of the Indian cricket team, players aren’t allowed to eat pork and beef in any form and variety in order to keep themselves fit and healthy,” read a report in India Today.

Meanwhile, the report added that the new diet plan has not come from the BCCI but the team management which has to convey the catering needs to the host board only via the BCCI.

“If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever,” it added.