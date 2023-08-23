Home

Sports

FAKE News? Heath Streak is Alive CONFIRMED After News of His Demise | VIRAL TWEETS

FAKE News? Heath Streak is Alive CONFIRMED After News of His Demise | VIRAL TWEETS

Heath Streak, one of the finest allrounder's of the game, was the captain of his side during the late 90s and the early 2000s.

Heath Streak Dead or Alive

Bulowayo: Hours after the news of former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak’s death, there are fake news viraling on social space that the cricketer who was suffering from cancer is still alive. The news is true as Streak’s close friend Henry Olonga confirmed that the news of his death was fake. Streak is arguably one of the finest allrounders of the game and a Zimbabwean legend. Streak, one of the finest allrounder’s of the game, was the captain of his side during the late 90s and the early 2000s.

Trending Now

Here are some of the fake tweets that are making the rounds on social space:

Heath Streak is alive, the news about his passing away is fake. Confirmed by Henry Olonga. https://t.co/Mi6hd73VBt — Sohel Shaikh (@SohelShaikhG) August 23, 2023

Zimbabwean legend Heath Streak confirms he’s alive. pic.twitter.com/KF8OtFmGx6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2023

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES