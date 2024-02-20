Home

FAKE NEWS: Virat Kohli Promoting Betting App in Deepfake AI Video With Promise of Easy Money

But, how much of it is true? To be honest, it is far from the truth as Kohli does not promote any such kind of product.

Delhi: Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers of the generation and hence whatever he does, makes news. In a world where social media dominates, a lot of rumour mongering happens. Kohli, who is on a personal break currently, found himself in the middle of a scam. Digital scammers are exploiting a clip of Kohli by creating fake advertisements using deepfake technology. The ads promote a betting application, falsely claiming that the former India captain endorses high returns from small investments. The clip that has gone viral shows Kohli speaking in Hindi to woo new fans.

