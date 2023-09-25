Home

Fake or Real? Pakistan Captain ARRESTED by Police Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam-led Pakistan had to suffer embarrassing exit from the Asia Cup 2023. Now the Men in Green will try to bounce back in the ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been fined by Punjab Motorway Police for exceeding the speed limit with his Audi car. A picture of the star batter has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen standing outside of his car and having a conversation with a police officer. As per a report from the Times of Karachi, Babar was fined for overspeeding. This incident took place days before the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 which is set to be held in India entirely for the first time.

However, this isn’t the first time Babar Azam has found himself in trouble for a traffic law violation. Earlier this year, he was stopped for not having a legitimate number plate yet wasn’t fined any sum. This time, while driving on the highway, Babar was overspeeding after which police stopped and fined him. Although the fine amount has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team have received visas to travel to India hours after they issued a statement to the ICC expressing their disappointment and concern over not getting their visa clearance. As per reports, ICC has now confirmed that Pakistan have received their visas to travel to India for the 50-over showpiece.

Pakistan will fly to Dubai early long on Wednesday (September 27 from there they’ll take another flight to Hyderabad on Wednesday night. They are set to play their first ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad, on Friday.

