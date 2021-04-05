Johannesburg: It’s the talk of the cricketing world. Fakhar Zaman (193) was denied a potential double-century in a dramatic turn of events during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan which the latter went on to lose in Johannesburg on Sunday. Also Read - Live Match Streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch SA vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

In chase of 325, Pakistan had all but lost the plot at 205/7 but their opening batsman Zaman was still battling. He completed a century and then shifted gears to push charge for what would have been an unlikely win considering the hole the tourists had dug themselves in. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST April 4 Sunday

Zaman belted boundaries with alarming regularity leaving South Africa camp worried. The contest entered the final over with Pakistan needing 14 runs to win and Zaman still batting. However, off the very first delivery of the over, bowled by Lungi Ngidi, Zaman was run out while taking a second run ending his team’s hopes. Also Read - Mel Jones Elected Full Member in ICC Women's Committee

Zaman was haring back to the striker’s end when wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made a signal towards the bowler, apparently asking the fielder Aiden Markram to direct his throw from the deep towards the non-striker’s end.

Zaman ended up looking back and in turn, slowed down with Markram’s direct-hit finding him well short of the popping crease. De Kock signalled his hand towards Zaman in a cheeky ‘I got you there’ fashion.

Pakistan finishing with 324/9 with South Africa managing to draw level at one-all in the three-match series.

Watch the video below:

Stupid fever. Did I miss the greatest ODI innings ever? 😭😭 Ended by possible fake fielding from Quinton de Kock. Am not entirely sold on it, but it might have been. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/A2vXnIZTnU — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 4, 2021



What is fake fielding?

As per Law 41.5 for ‘fake fielding’, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.” As per clause 41.5.2, “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”

If a team is found guilty of fake fielding, the resulting dismissal is deemed null and void with the umpire calling the ball dead and awarding five runs to the batting side. The run (s) being taken during the process is also added to the batting team’s total.

Zaman’s innings though created record of being the highest in a chase.