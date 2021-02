FAL vs BLP Dream11 Team Predictions

Falco vs Black Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 43 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FAL vs BLP at Montjuic Ground: In the 43rd match of the tournament, Falco will aim for a hat-trick of wins to continue their winning start to the campaign. They will be up against Black Panthers.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Falco and Black Panthers will get underway from 5:00 PM IST – February 18.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

FAL vs BLP My Dream11 Team

Adeel Sarwar (captain), Balwinder Singh (vice-captain), Rehman Ullah, Puneet Shrimali, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Daljit Singh, Moazzam Rafique, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan

FAL vs BLP Probable Playing XIs

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehman Ullah, Babar Khan, Abid Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Moazzam Rafique, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

FAL vs BLP Full Squads

Falco: Javed Akram, Shehzad Umar, Moazzan Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz

Black Panthers: Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh

