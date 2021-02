FAL vs BSH Dream11 Team Predictions

Falco vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 32 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FAL vs BSH at Montjuic Ground: In the second match of Group D today, Badalona Shaheen will open their campaign when they face Falco who will be playing their second straight maych today. Falco vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FAL vs BSH, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Falco Dream11 Team Player List, Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Falco vs Badalona Shaheen Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FAL vs BSH T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Falco vs Badalona Shaheen ECS T10

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FAL vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Rehman Ullah (captain), Umair Javed (vice-captain), Babar Khan, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rahman, Hamza Saleem, A Khan, Muhammad Sheraz

FAL vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed

FAL vs BSH Full Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Mustafa Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Suleman Hassan, Sarmad Ali

Falco: Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Umar Shehzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Zeeshan Raza, Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed

