FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Falco CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FAL vs GRA at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 31 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Gracia CC will take on Falco CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Barcelona FAL vs GRA match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 16. FALks have have been impressive in the tournament so far. They have registered three victories out of the five that they have played in the tournament until now. Gracia, on the other hand, are placed at the sixth position of the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They have won two matches from the four that they have played so far. Both the teams will aim to dominate the proceedings in this match. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FAL vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FAL vs GRA Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Falco CC vs Gracia CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Falco CC and Gracia CC will take place at 9 PM IST – November 16.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

FAL vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Raza

Batsmen – Gurwinder Bajwa, Ijaz Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

All-rounders – Adeel Sarwar (VC), Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey (C), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers – Trilochan Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Hassan Khan-I

FAL vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Falco CC: Zeeshan Raza (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput, Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad.

Gracia CC: Munna Ahammed, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquedar, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam, Mahbub Khan, Hosan Ahmed, Mahmdul Islam, Heera Mahey, Kuldeep Lal.

FAL vs GRA Squads

Falco CC: Zeeshan Raza (WK), Adeel Sarwar (C), Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Naeem Hussain Shah, Hassan Khan-I, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Umar Shahzad, Moazzam Rasul, Sohaib Khan, Kamran Raja, Wajhat Mehmood, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed.

Gracia CC: Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ishan Patel, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Heera Mahey, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Bikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Prasanna Jathan, Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Baljit Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh, Manpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar.

