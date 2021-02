FAL vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Falco CC vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Spain 2021 – In the Match 45 of ECS T10 – Spain on February 18, Hawks CC will square off against Falco CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Falco CC have won two out of their two matches in the season so far. While Hawks have failed to open their account on table with no wins in two matches.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Falco CC vs Hawks CC will take place at 08.30 PM IST – February 18.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

FAL vs HAW My Dream11 Team

FAL vs HAW: R Ullah, M Yaseen, I Ahmad, A Sarwar (C), U Latif, M Rafique, M Sanaullah, S Ahmed (VC), S Muhammad, M Zeeshan, and M Sheraz

FAL vs HAW Probable XIs for both sides:

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rafique, Rehman Ullah (c), Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Babar Khan, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid Shahzad.

Hawks CC: Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, Hassan Mujtaba, Kamran Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Mohd Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid and Mirza Ashgar

FAL vs HAW Squads:

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Umar Shehzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, and Zeeshan Raza

Hawks CC: Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

