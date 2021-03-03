FAL vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Falco CC vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FAL vs PUW at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 86 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Falco CC will take on Punjab Warriors at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona FAL vs PUW match will start at 1 PM IST – March 3. Falco have won three of their five matches and are occupying the third position in Group D standings with six points. In their last ECS T10 Barcelona match, Falco lost to Trinitat Royal Stars by eight wickets.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have won just two ECS T10 Barcelona matches. They are fifth in the group with four points to their name. Badalona Shaheen beat the Punjab Warriors by a massive margin of 97 runs in their last match. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and FAL vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, FAL vs PUW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FAL vs PUW Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Falco CC vs Punjab Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Falco CC and Punjab Warriors will take place at 12:30 PM IST – March 3.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

FAL vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rehman Ullah, Jagdeep Singh

Batters – Adeel Sarwar (C), Abid Shahzad, Tejpal Singh, Ijaz Ahmed

All-Rounders – Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Rafique

Bowlers – Muhammad Sheraz (vc), Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Zeeshan

FAL vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah (wk), Zohaib Khan, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Awais Khan.

Punjab Warriors: Mohsin Ali, Tejpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Yuvrajpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (C), Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh-I, Umair Raja.

FAL vs PUW Squads

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj.

Punjab Warriors: Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish.

