FAL vs TRS Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Falco CC vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FAL vs TRS at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 80 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Falco CC will take on Trinitat Royal Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Monday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona FAL vs TRS match will start at 9 PM IST – March 1. It's the clash clash between the top two sides in Group D. Falco occupy the top spot in the group having won three games out of the four matches that they have played. They have six points under their belt and an NRR of 3.233. On the other hand, Trinitat Royals Stars are placed second with two victories from three matches so far. If they manage to defeat Falco tomorrow, they could potentially go on top of the table.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

FAL vs TRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Shahzad

Batters – Adeel Sarwar (C), Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Abid Shahzad

All-Rounders – Moazzam Rafique, Khawar Javed, Sufian Ansar

Bowlers – Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Zeeshan, Aqeel Ansar (VC), Muhammad Ali Meer

FAL vs TRS Probable Playing XIs

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan.

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Sufian Ansar, Shujat Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (wk), Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Kamran Bashir, Muhammad Shahzad

FAL vs TRS Squads

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj.

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, ChyetSureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza.

