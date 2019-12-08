Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Falcon Hunters vs Heat Stormers Dream11 Team Prediction Qatar T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips FAL vs HEA Match 3 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 11:30 PM IST: After Abu Dhabi, Qatar is also hosting its first ever T10 League that got underway from from December 7 and will run till December 16. Six teams are taking part in the event including Falcon Hunters, Heat Stormers, Swift Gallopers, Flying Oryx, Pearl Gladiators and Desert Riders. The teams will play each other once making it a total of 15 round-robin matches. The four top teams at the end of this stage will make the semi-finals to be played on December 15. The third-place playoff and finale of the event will be played on December 16.

TOSS – The toss between Falcon Hunters and Heat Stormers will take place at 11:00 PM (IST) on December 8.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

FAL vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Taimoor Sajjad (captain), Scott Edwards (vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Rizlan, Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Dharmang Patel, Sikandar Raza, Fayyaz Butt, Gayan Munaweera, Owais Ahmed

FAL vs HEA SQUADS

Falcon Hunters: Hashim Amla (captain), Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Salman Butt, Saad Bin Zafar, Amad Butt, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Tamoor Sajjad, Iqbal Hussain, Kamran Khan, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan

Heat Stormers: Sikandar Raza (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Manpreet Gony, Naeem Islam, Andri Berenger, Sufyan Mehmood, Rohit Paudel, Scott Edwards, Dharmang Patel, Owais Ahmed, Raja Amir, Imraz Rafi, Talal Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan

