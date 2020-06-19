Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Famalicao vs Braga Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match FAM vs POT at Estadio Municipal de Famalicao: In an exciting Portuguese Primeira Liga clash this week, FC Famalicao will host Braga on Matchday 27 at the Estadio Municipal de Junho stadium on Friday late night (Saturday in India – June 20). The Portuguese Primeira Liga FAM vs BRG clash will kick-off at 1.45 AM IST. FC Famalicao are on the fifth spot of the Primeira Liga points table with 43 points to their name. FC Famalicao have managed to win just 12 of the 26 games played in the season so far.

Meanwhile Braga, they are currently placed fourth in the league standings. Braga have managed to bank a total of 46 points in the league so far with 14 wins to their name, they have suffered eight losses and played four draws so far. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between FC Famalicao and Braga will kick-start at 1.45 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: V Alves

Defenders: R. Silva, B. Viana, D. Carmo

Midfielders: R. Esgaio, N. Sequeira, F. Martins (VC), D. Goncalves

Forwards: F. Trincao (C), Paulinho, Lameiras

FAM vs BRG Probable Playing XIs

FC Famalicao: Alves, Martins, Goncalves, Lameiras, Centelles, Willian, Perez, Pinto, Racic, Guga, Assuncao.

Braga: Silva, Viana, Carmo, Esgaio, Sequeira, Trincao, Paulinho, Matheus, Galeno, Franserigo, Palhinha.

FAM vs BRG SQUADS

FC Famalicao: Gabriel Souza, Rafael Defendi, Vana Alves, Fode Konate, Jose Lionn, Alex Centelles, Riccieli Eduardo, Patrick William, Ibrahim Cisse, Nehuen Perez, Roderick Miranda, Racine Coly, Ivo Pinto, Walterson Silva, Fabio Martins, Lawrence Ofori, Goncalo Rodrigues, Pedro Goncalves, Gustavo Assuncao, Uros Racic, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Schiappacasse, Anderson Silva, Toni Martinez, Ruben Lameiras, Joao Neto, Ruben Del-Campo.

Braga: Eduardo, Tiago Sa, Matheus Magalhaes, Wallace, Rolando, Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Vitor Tormena, Bruno Wilson, Andre Horta, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Rui Fonte, Nuno Sequeira, Wilson Eduardo, Joao Novais, Pedro Amador, Fransergio, Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Francisco Trincao, Wenderson Galeno, Crislan Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FAM Dream11 Team/ BRG Dream11 Team/ FC Famalicao Dream11 Team/ Braga Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.