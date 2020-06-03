Dream11 Tips And Predictions

FC Famalicao vs FC Porto Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match FAM vs POT at Estadio Municipal de Famalicao: In the second match of the day in Portuguese League 2020, FC Famalicao will host the league leaders FC Porto in the next game of the Primeira Liga at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Wednesday late night (Thursday in India – June 4). Famalicao are currently placed at the seventh position with 10 wins, seven draws, and seven losses in 24 games. They are coming to this game off a 0-0 stalemate to Belenenses SAD.

FC Porto, on the other hand, are leading the points table with 19 wins, three draws, and two losses in the 24 matches they had played so far. However, their lead at the top has shrunk to only a single point after playing a 1-1 draw to Rio Ave. Porto missed the title to Benfica last season and they would not want a repeat of that. While the home side would be eyeing vital three points to stay in the hunt for top-4, Porto definitely cannot afford further slip-ups. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between FC Famalicao and FC Porto will kick-start at 1.45 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: V Alves

Defenders: A Centelles, C Mbemba, Pepe

Midfielders: P Goncalves, U Racic, M Uribe, Otavio

Forwards: T Martinez, M Marega (VC), T Soares (C)

FAM vs POT Probable Playing XIs

FC Famalicao: R Defendi (GK); N Perez, A Centelles, R Eduardo, R Miranda; G Rodrigues, G Assuncao, P Goncalves, U Racic; T Martinez, R Lameiras.

FC Porto: A Marchesin (GK); C Mbemba, Pepe, W Manafa; D Pereira, J Manuel Corona, Otavio, M Uribe, S Oliveira, T Soares, M Marega.

FAM vs POT SQUADS

FC Famalicao: Rafael Defendi, Vana, Gabriel Eugénio Souza, Ivo Pinto, Lionn, Fode Konate, Riccieli, Nehuén Pérez, Roderick Miranda, Ibrahim Cisse, Álex Centelles, Patrick, Guga, Lawrence Ofori, Ruben Lameiras, Gustavo Assunção, Antonio Martínez, Pedro Goncalves, Silva Anderson, Racine Coly, Jorge Moreira Pereira, Luka Oliveira, Joao Caiado, Uros Racic, Walterson, Nicolás Schiappacase, Fábio Martins, Diogo Gonçalves, João Neto, Ruben Del Campo.

FC Porto: Iker Casillas, Diogo Costa, Agustín Marchesín, Mouhamed Mbaye, Tomás Pontes Esteves, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Iván Marcano, Alex Telles, Chancel Mbemba, Danilo Pereira, Romário Baró, Mateus Uribe, Jesús Corona, Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Vitor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Vincent Aboubakar, Shoya Nakajima, Moussa Marega, Mamadou Ndiaye, Manafá, Zé Luís, Tiquinho Soares, Fábio Silva, Madi Queta.

