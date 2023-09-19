Top Recommended Stories

‘Family,’ Shaheen Shah Afridi Shares Heartwarming Picture With Babar Azam Amid Rift Rumors

Pakistan premium pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has ended all debates on his fake rumours with the Men in Green captain Babar Azam.

Updated: September 19, 2023 6:38 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour

Shaheen Shah Afridi Shares Heartwarming Picture With Babar Azam Amid Rift Rumors. (Pic: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Twitter handle)

New Delhi: Pakistan premium pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has ended all debates on his fake rumours with the Men in Green captain Babar Azam. In a recent post shared on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter), the pacer shared a heartwarming picture with Babar Azam, and he wrote a caption, ‘family.’

A few days back, Pakistan suffered a two-wicket loss against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in the Super 4 stage that ended their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Some reports and videos were spread out showing that Men in Green captain Babar Azam and their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got into a heated argument during a dressing room meeting between the team and that even forced Mohammad Rizwan to intervene.

A report from Pakistan media showed that Babar was furious over his team’s performance in the must-win game and he said that the players had not been performing responsibly. Shaheen didn’t like this remark and told Babar to at least appreciate the players, who performed well. The Pakistan skipper was clearly unimpressed with the remark and said that he’s aware of who is performing and who is not. The argument was quite heated and it even forced wicket-keeper batter Rizwan to come between and end it.

“Disappointed with how it finished but this is not the end. We never gave up and fought all the way, and this fighting spirit should not go down. There is a bigger challenge coming our way and we will be better prepared for it In shaa’Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” Shaheen Afridi tweeted after Asia Cup 2023 exit.


Amid rift rumours, left-arm quick pacer showed a heartwarming gesture on the ‘X’ handle and shared a heartwarming picture with PAK captain Babar Azam and he described his pic with Babar and wrote “family.”

Pakistan cricket board is yet to announce their squad for the ODI WC. In all probability, they would be announcing it soon as the cut-off date for it is September 28.

