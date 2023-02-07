Home

However, Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the Indian squad as the side is preparing for the 2024 T20 World Cup and working on youngsters.

New Delhi: Indian finisher batter Dinesh Karthik make a comeback as the commentator for Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will start on February 9 the first test match will start on February 09 and will be played in Nagpur. Karthik started his commentary during India’s tour of England in 2021 and was loved by Indian fans.

After his impressive performance in Indian Premier League 2022, the wicket-keeper batter made a massive comeback in T20 World Cup 2023.

Dinesh Karthik started #AskDK on Twitter and fans started asking him questions, A fan asked Dinesh Karthik to help him in celebrating valentines day with someone this year.

The Wicket-keeper batter gave a Hilarious reply to that fan as he replied with a photo in which a person is looking into the mirror. The tweet got viral on Social space and here is the tweet:

Here is how fans asked the question from veteran wicket-keeper batter:

Sir help me in celebrating vakentines day with someone this year😢😢 #Askdk — aksh18 (@aksh18181) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile Rohit Sharma-led India is in Nagpur as the side is looking to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to make a slot in World Test Championship 2023 final.

Meanwhile Rohit Sharma-led India is in Nagpur as the side is looking to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to make a slot in World Test Championship 2023 final.