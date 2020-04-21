Known for his witty and quirky responses on Twitter, New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham, once again organised a Q&A session on Tuesday to interact with his fans while making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - 'Blindfolded' Kevin Pietersen Smashes The Ball, Twitter in Awe | WATCH VIDEO

He was asked about his value in New Zealand dollars. The fan took to Twitter and wrote, "@JimmyNeesh how rich are u ? What is ur net worth in NZ $?"

Neesham took the philosophical route and replied to the user, “The real net worth is the friends we make along the way”.

The real net worth is the friends we make along the way https://t.co/zZZqob45NX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 21, 2020

With some calling for cricket behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic, Neesham has blatantly said it is crazy to think on those lines. Neesham last played a cricket match, which coincidentally was behind closed doors against hosts Australia in March.

The NZ cricketer was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League for the Kings XI Punjab, but that is uncertain as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 18,000-mark.