Fan Gives MS Dhoni Captaincy Tips, Irritated Kohli Shuts Him Down With A Stunning Reply: Virat Recalls Hilarious Incident On Flight

Virat Kohli is currently in Indore for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy's third Test match against Australia which is set to be played on Holkar Stadium, Indore from March 1.

New Delhi: Indian star batter Virat Kohli has recalled a hilarious incident about a fan who asked him to score a century and also gave captaincy tips to former India skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli recalled that when was traveling to Kochi in 2014 a fan approached him and inquired about his form before telling him to score a hundred in the coming game.

Virat Kohli was unable to perform in 2014 as he was picked up by James Anderson on the India tour to England in 2014. The stylish batter could only muster 134 runs in 10 innings in a horrible series for India which they lost 1-3.

“This incident was around 2014 when I wasn’t getting much runs and was dismissed cheaply in the couple of one-day internationals. We were on a flight from Kochi to Delhi and the team was allotted seats in the front rows. A guy walked in who was a huge MS Dhoni fan and was from Chennai. So just as I got up from my seat, that guy saw me and went ‘Kohli, what’s going on? ‘I expect a hundred from you in the next game’,” Kohli recalled on RCB Podcast 2.

Kohli was not happy with the fan’s request and gave him a befitting reply.

“I was young that flicked the switch in me. I asked him which company did he work for and what was his position, and told him that he should become the chairman in next three months. When he said how was that possible, I tried to make him understand that even I was trying hard but it isn’t a video game,” said Kohli.

Kohli also revealed that the fan then went to MS Dhoni who was leading India at that time and passed captaincy tips to the skipper.

“He met MS and was obviously excited. But then he just started talking about team combination and captaincy and started giving tips. Dhoni was pretty patient and was hearing nicely. Till then the entire team started shouting ‘Coach! Coach!’ as he was trying to coach everyone and that’s when he laughed it off and went back to his seat. It was a funny moment,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.