Fan Greets MS Dhoni By Touching Feet, CSK Captain Gives Back By Posing For Picture – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Video of a fan touching MS Dhoni's feet to greet him is going viral on the social space

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is universally regarded as the best finisher in the modern game has a tremendous fan following that almost worships the wicket-keeper batter.

Recently, Dhoni has been making news again. A video that recently surfaced on social space shows a fan greeting MS Dhoni by touching his feet. She later also posed to click pictures with legendary player.

A fan touched MS Dhoni’s feet upon meeting her idol. An icon – MS…!! pic.twitter.com/RPaqFZv8xm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

Dhoni began his career in international cricket in 2004. He has become one of the most revered sporting icons in the country and acts as an inspiration for millions.

The highlights of Dhoni’s illustrious 15-year career were leading India to remarkable achievements, including three prestigious ICC trophies, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. These accomplishments stand out as the defining moments of his career.

Since bidding farewell to international cricket in 2019, Dhoni has been delighting fans with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has five titles to his name.

Dhoni represented India in 90 Test matches between 2005 to 2014. The wicket-keeper batter scored close to 5000 Test runs at an average of 38.09. In the limited-over game, he has 10773 ODI runs in 350 appearances and 1617 T20 runs in 98 games to his name.

He also holds the record for the most stumpings in ODIs with a total of 123 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

In his role as captain, he steered India in 60 Test matches, securing victory in 27, facing defeat in 18, and concluding 15 with draws. His win rate of 45.00% remains notably one of the highest among captains of the Indian team throughout different epochs.

His performance in the shorter formats was even more remarkable. Overseeing India in 72 T20Is, he triumphed in 41, suffered 28 losses, experienced one tie, and encountered two no-results. His success rate in this format stood at an admirable 56.94%.

