MI Fan Shares Beer Pic On Family Group, What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits

Fan Shares Photo Of Mumbai Indians Special Edition Beer On Family Whatsapp Group, What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits

MI is the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League as they win the title five times followed by MSD's CSK who won the title four times.

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchises hold a special place in their fans’ hearts and that is quite evident. Now a photo is going viral on social media where a Mumbai Indians (MI) fan mistakenly shared the franchise’s special edition beer photo on his family group.

After losing the must-win game against Gujarat Titans MI is currently out of IPL 2023. It was Shubman Gill’s ton and Mohit Sharma’s fifer which helped GT to seal IPL 2023 final berth again. Now Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against defending champions Gujarat Titans for the final which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Here is the photo of an MI fan’s WhatsApp chat group where he shared the image of beer:

No way my brother sent this on the family group 😭 pic.twitter.com/FKnrcYiu3K — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) May 26, 2023

During the match, JioCinema set a new World Record as 2.57 cr concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gill’s knock and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya’s late flurry rocketed the platform past the World Record equalled by JioCinema in the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night and first set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

