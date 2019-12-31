A cricket fan’s take on South Africa’s win over England in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion did not go down well with fast bowler Dale Steyn, who called him an idiot in reply to a tweet.

South Africa beat England by 107 runs; it was a win that ended Proteas’ five-match losing streak in the format and gave them their first points in the World Test Championships. Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate the team for its collective effort saying they showed fight and hunger throughout the game.

“Well done to the Proteas!,” Steyn posted on Twitter. “Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas”

Well done to the Proteas!

Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill.

All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co.

Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

But a fan, most likely from India played down South Africa’s win saying they reaped the benefit of playing in home conditions. “Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes..,” the fan, going by the Twitter name of Siddharth Mishra, tweeted.

Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.. — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) December 30, 2019

Steyn was not one to hold back and tweeted a response: “I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either… And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot”

I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either…

And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

Besides the players, that South Africa registered their first win in the World Test Championships owed credit to the newly rejigged Cricket South Africa management. Former captain Graeme Smith was appointed the interim director of cricket, while former wicketkeeper batsman Mark Bouncer took over a head coach, while former allrounder Jacques Kallis was named batting coach of the side.