FanBrush India Announces Partnership With ICC Ahead Of Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

India is hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 from October 5 and the final will be played on November 19.

FanBrush India partners with ICC Before ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

FanBrush India announced it’s association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is to be hosted in India between from October 5 to November 19.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both FanBrush and the world of cricket, as it aims to enhance the overall fan experience and celebrate the passion for the sport across the world in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is a culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage and an occasion to celebrate with others and the partnership with FanBrush will help engage fans even more. The no.1 face paint product in the world helps fans showcase their love for their team colours and makes attending ICC events even more enjoyable. The face paint is easy to apply, very safe and easy to remove. Fans can find Fanbrush in the ground at every match in the ICC World Cup.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will showcase the very best of cricket in one-dayers and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. It is therefore the ideal opportunity to launch FanBrush in India and bring an exciting new product to a nation that is famous for its colours.

Gurnam Singh, CEO, Director, FanBrush India said: “We are ecstatic to join hands with the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as an official partner. Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a global phenomenon that unites people across borders. Our mission at FanBrush is to amplify this sense of unity and excitement by offering fans a chance to show their colours in a new and exciting way. To further celebrate the natural bond between India’s vibrant traditions and its fans, the primary message that we aim to promote using FanBrush India as a medium is Rang de Bharat (Make India colourful).”

Mike Gibbons, Executive Director, FanBrush India said: “Together with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this is an incredible opportunity to showcase the power of fan engagement in a prestigious and high-stakes event. With the diverse colours of Fanbrush, we intend to provide cricket fans with experiences that will immerse them in the tournament like never before.”

Pranay Kumar, Director, Fanbrush India said: “Colour is strongly symbolic in Indian culture and there has never been a greater opportunity for FanBrush to amplify this rich and diverse culture, especially for the fans.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “We are delighted to welcome FanBrush as an official licensee for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. We are looking forward to witness FanBrush’s continual efforts to celebrate cricket fans and make ICC events more colourful. Through our partnership we aim to create memorable moments that will resonate with cricket fans for years to come.”

FanBrush’s partnership with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to deliver an environment where fans can share their passion and excitement, creating a global community that celebrates the sport of cricket through vibrant colours.

