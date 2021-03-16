Ahmedabad: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday that after consulting with the Gujarat Cricket Association, state and local health authorities it has decided that the fans will no longer will allowed entry inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera for the remaining T20I matches of the India vs England series. The call has been made due to the rising coronavirus cases in Gujarat. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Confident India Aim For Series Lead | Match Preview Video

The venue has so far played host to two Tests and as many T20Is between India and England in the presence of spectators. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors," BCCI said in a statement released late Monday.

Will the tickets be refunded?

BCCI had allowed the stadium to operate at its 50 per cent capacity that saw it playing host to over a lakh fans across the first two matches. England won the series opener before India bounced back to make it 1-1.

For those who purchased tickets for any or all the remaining three T20Is will be refunded and the process for the same will be announced by the cricket board due course.

Barring the first Test, fans have been allowed to attend the ongoing matches between India and England.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has ordered the shops be closed after 10 pm IST in eight municipal wards of the city. “In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards — Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar,” news agency ANI tweeted on Monday.

In another development, Gujarat BJP MLA Ishwarsinh Patel has tested positive for the coronavirus despite receiving the vaccine on March 13.