India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement on Wednesday and that shocked the fraternity. The 33-year-old was snubbed from the 2019 ICC CWC squad and even after two players, Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar picked up injuries and were replaced, Rayudu still did not find a place. That seems to have been the major reason behind his decision. Some fans are blaming India skipper Virat Kohli for this scenario. They cited a statement Kohli made after the 2018 Asia Cup. Kohli had said that, “We need to back Rayudu till 2019 World Cup.”
Fans reminded Kohli of that and said that Rayudu did not deserve such a harsh exit. Harsha Bhogle to others bid him good bye as well.
Here is how Kohli got blamed:
In a statement made by Rayudu, he said, “Virat Kohli always showed great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team.”