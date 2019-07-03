India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement on Wednesday and that shocked the fraternity. The 33-year-old was snubbed from the 2019 ICC CWC squad and even after two players, Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar picked up injuries and were replaced, Rayudu still did not find a place. That seems to have been the major reason behind his decision. Some fans are blaming India skipper Virat Kohli for this scenario. They cited a statement Kohli made after the 2018 Asia Cup. Kohli had said that, “We need to back Rayudu till 2019 World Cup.”

Fans reminded Kohli of that and said that Rayudu did not deserve such a harsh exit. Harsha Bhogle to others bid him good bye as well.

Here is how Kohli got blamed:

#Ambatirayudu @imVkohli is responsible for his retirement… Political party join kar le.. — Pawan Lohani (@PawanLohani8) 3 July 2019

Wtf is #Bcci doing. Give a chance to an experienced player man. Its matter of nations pride not time for playing cheap politics. @MSKPrasad5 @BCCI @imVkohli

Nation wants to know one reason for not selecting Ambati Rayudu.

Reason May be he is from not Mumbai or delhi. pic.twitter.com/QrhRtPqvOi — Karunakar (@Karunakarvicky) 3 July 2019

Never mind @imVkohli only addresses those players in his team who have been chaploos to him. Ruined Career of Ashwin, ruining jadeja and now Ambati…Chahal and Mayank/Rahul are blooming as they played in RCB…wtf #Ambatirayuduretires #Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/grHfnLhOLo — Sanjeev Gurjar (@sanjeev_mukhiya) 3 July 2019

Virat Kohli about #AmbatiRayudu for his Performance in Asia cup (Oct 2018) with An Average of 44 pic.twitter.com/WvdcstOfRc — sahil kumar bansiwal✴️ (@sahil_bansiwal1) 3 July 2019

Just like @YUVSTRONG12 and @virendersehwag fans are blaming @msdhoni for finishing their careers… Would they blame @imVkohli for finishing careers of players like #Ambatirayudu — Shivendra (@shiv_endra004) 3 July 2019

In a statement made by Rayudu, he said, “Virat Kohli always showed great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team.”