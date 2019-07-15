ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: It was one of the most memorable World Cup games ever in the history! And what a finish it was, Ben Stokes grabbed headline like never before as his match-defining 84* off 98 balls proved to be the difference. During the last over of the match, a Ben Stokes ‘bat of god’ moment seemed to have decided the fate of the match. Without any fault of Stokes, a Guptill throw from the deep came in and ricochetted of a diving Stokes’ bat and went for a boundary. England was awarded six runs and the game turned on its head. Fans feel that is the game-changing moment that turned the tide in favour of England. It is interesting to see fans compare it with the infamous ‘Hand of God’ of Diego Maradona that saw Argentina lift the 1986 Football World Cup.
Here is how fans are comparing the two moments:
” I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible,” said Ben Stokes after bagging the Man of the Match.