ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: It was one of the most memorable World Cup games ever in the history! And what a finish it was, Ben Stokes grabbed headline like never before as his match-defining 84* off 98 balls proved to be the difference. During the last over of the match, a Ben Stokes ‘bat of god’ moment seemed to have decided the fate of the match. Without any fault of Stokes, a Guptill throw from the deep came in and ricochetted of a diving Stokes’ bat and went for a boundary. England was awarded six runs and the game turned on its head. Fans feel that is the game-changing moment that turned the tide in favour of England. It is interesting to see fans compare it with the infamous ‘Hand of God’ of Diego Maradona that saw Argentina lift the 1986 Football World Cup.

Here is how fans are comparing the two moments:

Bat of God? A divine message to quit whining about the Hand of God & play more cricket & less football — Saurabh Jha (@RogueRad) July 15, 2019

I still can’t get over the Ben Stokes ‘Bat of God’ 😳🏏 I’m not sure there will ever be a game like that again in the history of sport. — Benedict Mason (@BenedictCMason) July 15, 2019

Disagree… Let’s not taint Ben Stokes by comparing the ricocheted boundary to the infamous “Hand of God”. Unlike Maradona, Ben Stokes didn’t intend to deflect the ball off his bat. — Jishnu Kanjilal (@jishkan) July 15, 2019

Just like Maradona’s “Hand of God”, the boundary off an overthrow will go down in history and it should be called “Bat of God” #CWC19Final #kanewillamson @BLACKCAPS @benstokes38 — Hassan syed (@MuntazarHSyed) July 15, 2019

From Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ in 1986 to #BenStokes‘ ‘Bat of God’, life has come full circle for England in World Cup finals, albeit in a different sport altogether.#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — Pradeepkrishna Pai (@iPai22) July 15, 2019

” I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible,” said Ben Stokes after bagging the Man of the Match.