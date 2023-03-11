Home

Fans Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Front of Mohammed Shami During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Fans unnecessarily got insensitive and started behaving in that fashion knowing very well that Shami is a Muslim cricketer.

Shami Jai Shree Ram

Ahmedabad: Cricket is not just a game in India, it is religion. Unfortunately, fans went overboard on Friday during the final Test between India-Australia at Ahmedabad. After the day’s play, when the players came near the dugout – fans could be heard yelling ‘Shami, Jai Shree Ram’. Fans unnecessarily got insensitive and started behaving in that fashion knowing very well that Shami is a Muslim cricketer. Looked like the yelling from the crowd did not affect Shami, who remained calm. The clip is circulating on social space and has gone viral.

Here is the much-talked-about clip which is now receiving reactions:

“Shami… Jai Shree Ram”… If this indeed happened before the start of the 4th test of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy in Ahmedabad, it makes me puke at the insensitivity from certain pricks. I’d ban these fellows from attending any games here after! pic.twitter.com/AYHK2W5suw — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test, here on Friday.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

