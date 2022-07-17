New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni has been enjoying his time in London for a while now. The 41-year-old was also spotted meeting the Indian cricket contingent along with Ravi Shastri and the pictures were posted on the official Twitter of BCCI. Recently, Dhoni can be seen chased by a group of fans running alongside him to capture selfies.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Response To Babar Azam's Tweet Should Not Be Missed, See Viral Tweet

On Saturday, a fan-video of the CSK skipper went viral where he could be seen walking on the streets of London. A large number of Indian fans were seen chasing him, some were even seen clicking running selfies while the others kept pace with the security personnel surrounding him to get a glimpse of their idol. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cryptic Tweet Amid Poor Batting Form, Criticism Goes VIRAL

Also Read - Virat's Break Plans: Kohli Set to Travel to Undisclosed Location With Anushka Sharma, Extended Family - Report

The former India captain finally escaped after getting into his car. The video of the whole incident has now gone viral on social media, which shows that Dhoni’s popularity knows no bounds and he has fans across the globe.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and only plays IPL now but he still remains one of the most loved cricketers, not just in India, but across the whole world. Apart from MS, a number of former Indian cricketers including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh among others are currently in England.

And even, the fans are leaving no stone unturned to click selfies with current Indian players during the ongoing tour. Pictures of Indian cricketers with their fans have been floating on social media right since Team India has landed in England.

