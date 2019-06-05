Considered favourites for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India are yet to kick off its campaign and fans on social media seem disheartened as they have not seen their ‘Men in Blue’ in action since May 30.

India is set to play their opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday and fans on social media have started to share memes and jokes in which they speak about how the delay has affected them and the Indian team.

A fan on Twitter wrote: “Indian team is like me on Tinder….Not even a single match till now.”

Another die-hard fan wrote: “People are wondering why India haven’t started playing WC19 the reason is Indian wanted more practice time. So BCCI politely asked ICC??”

Meanwhile, Kohli said on the eve of the match said, “We are just happy to start playing. There is a bit of an advantage in understanding how the games have gone (watching the tournament from the sidelines). There is a lot to learn about composure. Teams with composure and better decision-making have had success and it’s important for a tournament like World Cup.”

India will look to add to South Africa’s agony when they face beleaguered Faf du Plessis’ men in their first World Cup encounter at the Ageas Bowl. While the Proteas have suffered two defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh, India are fresh and raring to go. And that makes them more dangerous for South Africa.

India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week’s time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.

