India vs New Zealand: Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was not included in the starting line-up against New Zealand. Shami was not included in the last group stage game against Sri Lanka. It was thought that he would slot straight back in the starting line-up. Shami has already picked up 14 wickets from four games. Now that it has not happened, fans are criticising the move. “Is Shami injured or have we wilfully not picked the guy with 14 wickets in 4 games & the best strike rate in the entire tournament,” said one of the fans. “The best captain on the earth has dropped shami from the team, expecting better excuses from cuties to defend him this time,” reckoned another fan.
Meanwhile, New Zealand has made one change in their line-up — Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee.
India has also made one change to their playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.