India vs New Zealand: Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was not included in the starting line-up against New Zealand. Shami was not included in the last group stage game against Sri Lanka. It was thought that he would slot straight back in the starting line-up. Shami has already picked up 14 wickets from four games. Now that it has not happened, fans are criticising the move. “Is Shami injured or have we wilfully not picked the guy with 14 wickets in 4 games & the best strike rate in the entire tournament,” said one of the fans. “The best captain on the earth has dropped shami from the team, expecting better excuses from cuties to defend him this time,” reckoned another fan.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Aaj kohli ne shami aur Kuldeep Yadav ko nhi khila ke MY(muslim yadav) combination ka mithak toda hai 😂😂😂😂#INDvNZ — vishal (@vishal15111022) July 9, 2019

Why shami is not available in playing 11 Bcz he is a Muslim???? — Md Samim Akhtar (@SamimKh60694057) July 9, 2019

The best captain on the earth, has dropped shami from the team, expecting better excuses from cuties to defend him this time. #NZvIND — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) July 9, 2019

Is Shami injured or have we wilfully not picked the guy with 14 wickets in 4 games & the best strike rate in the entire tournament? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 9, 2019

Okay with Chahal over Kuldeep. Not so much for Shami’s exclusion. Only five bowlers is a possible concern but from that perspective, bowling first isn’t that bad a thing. India bats deep with this combination. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2019

I’m bit scared,they didn’t pick Shami. — jinks 💎 (@__jinks) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ

Shami after not included in the team pic.twitter.com/kdSqsUyYDC — HK (@HkHaryanvi) July 9, 2019

Virat Kohli to Shami before announcing playing Xl in today’s match. #CWC19 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zsI85pRRbr — Mohammad Asif Khan (@MohammadAsifkh8) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand has made one change in their line-up — Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee.

India has also made one change to their playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.