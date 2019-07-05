Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed called it right as he won the most-awaited toss of the tournament. Pakistan won the toss against Bangladesh and opted to bat first. Their road to the semi-finals will not be easy as they need a freak victory against Bangladesh. Fans are elated as Sarfaraz won the toss, had he lost the toss, the game and their S/F chances would have ended right then and there. It is impossible, but in cricket, we have seen the impossible happen. Pakistan needs to bat first, besides scoring 400-plus runs and then defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 316 runs for qualifying into semis.

Here is how fans showed their excitement after the toss.

Pakistan won the toss and decided..,

.

“Abhi toh humey aur zaleel hona hai”..

😂😂#CWC19#PAKvBAN — Nidhi samaddar🇮🇳❤️ (@Nidhi2898) July 5, 2019

Okay so Pak actually won the toss and is batting first. 🙈😂#PAKvBAN — Ayesha. (@Aysh_01) July 5, 2019

#PAKvBAN

Pakistan win the toss it means New Zealand have to wait for some hours to see that “Q ” in front of their team. — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) July 5, 2019

100% sure Sarfraz secretly wanted to lose the toss and get eliminated immediately. Abhi 450 nahi baney toh phir unkey jahil experts aakar strategy aur intent ke barey mein royengey, aur kahengey Asif Ali ko select kar liya hota toh chance tha.#cwc19 #PAKvBAN — Eamon Lahiri ⚒ (@TheSimianFreud) July 5, 2019

good toss to win – lets go out there and KILL it – give it your best TEAM GREEN – I feel there’s a surprise around the corner!!#PAKvBAN #CWC19 #WeHaveWeHill — Faizan Shaikh (@mFaizansk) July 5, 2019

Refree: You Won The Toss Sarfraz, What Do You Want ? Sarfraz: we will watch Ads bus humara score x2 kar do 😭😭#PAKvBAN — Desi Chamcha (@desi_chamcha) July 5, 2019

For Pakistan to qualify:

Beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after scoring 350

Beat Bangladesh by 316 runs after scoring 400

Beat Bangladesh by 321 runs after scoring 450

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman