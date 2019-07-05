Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed called it right as he won the most-awaited toss of the tournament. Pakistan won the toss against Bangladesh and opted to bat first. Their road to the semi-finals will not be easy as they need a freak victory against Bangladesh. Fans are elated as Sarfaraz won the toss, had he lost the toss, the game and their S/F chances would have ended right then and there. It is impossible, but in cricket, we have seen the impossible happen. Pakistan needs to bat first, besides scoring 400-plus runs and then defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 316 runs for qualifying into semis.
Here is how fans showed their excitement after the toss.
For Pakistan to qualify:
Beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after scoring 350
Beat Bangladesh by 316 runs after scoring 400
Beat Bangladesh by 321 runs after scoring 450
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman