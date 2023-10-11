Home

Fans FIGHT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi During ICC WC 2023 Match; WATCH Viral VIDEO

India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023: The fight video is now going viral.

Fan Fight Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi (Image: X Screengrab)

Delhi: Things got a little out of hand at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi during the India versus Afghanistan ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday. Fans got into a fight in the middle of the and it turned rather ugly. Not much is known about why the fight broke out between fans. The video of the fight during the match that India won by eight wickets surfaced on social space and since has gone viral. A fan in the red t-short was being hit by a lot of fans wearing blue jerseys. Here is the video that is now being shared on social space.

Fight between fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C09uUqXw13 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma slammed a record-seventh century in an ODI World Cup as India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets and 90 balls to spare in match no. 9 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Wednesday. Rohit scored 131 after Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 4/39 limited Afghans to 271/8 despite a fighting 80 by skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi.

The firework-filled innings saw records galore by Rohit Sharma, who became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in a World Cup (tied with David Warner at 19 innings each), surpassing Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes (553), most centuries in a 50-over World Cup (7) and the fastest century by an Indian at the World Cup (63 balls) — in that order — during the course of his 31st ODI century.

“Was a good win for us, very important to get that momentum at the start of the tournament. It is about absorbing pressure and taking the right decision on the field. There will be a spell from the opposition where you will have to absorb pressure,” said player of the match Rohit.

