Former India captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi are celebrating their ninth marriage anniversary. Fans have gone into overdrive wishing the power couple as they grow old with each other, maintaining the same charm and poise as a couple. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi in 2010, a year before he led Team India to its World Cup triumph. Dhoni has been one of the most respected captains to have led the country and the most successful, in terms of accolades. Sakshi has played a pivotal part in the growth of Dhoni and the cricketer never misses an opportunity to thank her.
Here is how fans wished Dhoni and Sakshi on their 9th marriage anniversary.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has been among the runs, but fans are criticising him for his slow-paced batting. India has made it to the semi-finals and fans would be hoping for a big performance by Dhoni in the knockout stages.