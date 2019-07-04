Former India captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi are celebrating their ninth marriage anniversary. Fans have gone into overdrive wishing the power couple as they grow old with each other, maintaining the same charm and poise as a couple. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi in 2010, a year before he led Team India to its World Cup triumph. Dhoni has been one of the most respected captains to have led the country and the most successful, in terms of accolades. Sakshi has played a pivotal part in the growth of Dhoni and the cricketer never misses an opportunity to thank her.

Here is how fans wished Dhoni and Sakshi on their 9th marriage anniversary.

Happy Anniversary to our King & Queen. Loads of Yellove for the super year!💛🦁@msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat#9YearsOfMahiSakshi #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/UEtV2NfU3k — Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 4, 2019

A very very happy 9th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY to this beautiful couple 😍 You’re an inspiration to many 🤗 Absolutely made for each other in all the ways 😻 Stay together forever 👨‍👩‍👧 Lots of love 💕@msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat #Dhoni #DhoniAtCWC19 #SakshiDhoni #9YearsOfMahiSakshi pic.twitter.com/ny6Di2qu0j — Yashashree 💫 (@YSatarkar) July 4, 2019

@msdhoni Happy Wedding Anniversary Dhoni & Sakshi, we love u dhoni😘 — Sushma Sahu (@SushmaS75478654) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been among the runs, but fans are criticising him for his slow-paced batting. India has made it to the semi-finals and fans would be hoping for a big performance by Dhoni in the knockout stages.