Babar Azam is currently busy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Fans Got Emotional As Babar Azam Meets A Kid In Hospital | WATCH

New Delhi: An Instagram video of Babar Azam is going viral where the former Pakistan captain has visited the hospital to meet a young fan who doesn’t seem well. India.com has found out that the video is from last year and has resurfaced on the internet once again.

The name of that young fan is Imad Khan. Here is the viral clip of Babar Azam in hospital having a conversation with his young fan. Here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by babar <3 (@babarxfeelss)

Fans started reacting on this video of Babar Azam as they got emotional by his gesture for the little child.

Babar Azam made Imad Khan talk to Mohammad Rizwan on video call and also gave him his cap as a gift.

However, Babar is currently leading his franchise Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. In his recent outing the Pakistan batter became the quickest batter to complete 10,000 runs.

The Pakistan star batter achieved the milestone in the sixth match of the action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore.

Babar zoomed past batting icons Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and David Warner in an elite list. The former Pakistan captain is the fastest to 10,000 runs in the shortest format. Babar achieved the feat in 271 innings.

