ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan had one of their worst days on the park during their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies. They were swatted aside by the Windies by seven wickets and 36.3 overs to spare. It was Pakistan’s 11th loss on the trot. With the team under pressure, opener Fakhar Zaman’s response when fans try to troll him by asking him to get ‘pakodas’ deserves respect. Zaman knew what the crowd was up to, but he kept his calm and waved back at the fans without losing his temper.

Here is the video where you can hear fans chanting, ‘Fakhar, Fakhar’.

This is epic crowd banter 😂

Someone shouted from the crowd, Fakhar bhai fakhar bhai 20 rs ke pakode leke aana 😂#CWC19 #fakharzaman #cricket pic.twitter.com/9KkhT3bZ3Y — Hit wicket (@sukhiaatma69) June 2, 2019

It was a disappointing performance by Pakistan as they were bundled out for a paltry 105 after being asked to bat first by Windies. Chasing a low score of 106, Gayle smashed a 34-ball 50 to ensure the Windies get their campaign off to a dream start.

The men in green will look to bounce back when they lock horns with hosts England. They will go into the match as the underdogs as England has whitewashed them 4-0 recently before the start of the World Cup.

Pakistan’s performance has come under a lot of criticism and fans would be hoping for an improved show.