Sanjay Manjrekar has been one of the most heated subjects in the ongoing World Cup and his miseries are not looking to end anytime soon. Fans accused him of biased commentary and propagating personal opinions, which go against the ethics of media personnel. Such has been the extent of hatred, which has grown against Manjrekar, that fans have started circulating a change.org petition to remove him from ICC’s panel of commentators.

But all of these don’t seem to bother the former Indian cricketer much as he continues with his nonsensical stay on social media. Yesterday, after India beat Bangladesh, Manjrekar tweeted in which he criticized Dhoni for the wicket-keeper’s lack of form in this year’s mega event.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Even after today’s win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Dhoni conundrum #teamIndia”.

Even after today’s win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Dhoni conundrum#teamIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 2, 2019

Quite naturally, fans came all guns blazing and started questioning his credibility to judge Dhoni. While many questioned his stature as a cricketer, others reminded him of the greatness of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here are some of the comments that fans dropped in his tweet post where he had criticized the World Cup-winning captain.

I am pretty sure that when you visit a kid’s birthday party you say stuff like “Okay. So you are a year closer to death now. You need to address your life insurance plan and see a doctor. Also, the cake could have been better.” — Bhavesh Bhimani (@bhavesh2385) July 2, 2019

This man has scored only one century in his entire life in ODI careers as a batsman and was sent out of team after 70 worst performances in ODIs and commenting on others He is unfit to be in cricket ground — Subhashish Ghosh (@sghoshMr) July 2, 2019

Hardik pandya : duck out – I don’t care

Dinesh karthik : 8 of 9 balls – I don’t fucking care

Dhoni comes to bat and face first ball : why is dhoni walking slow, why can’t he run. why he is breathing ,He should hold bat towards his body bla, bla.#Bullshit #GoatShit #Brainless — Srini Mama (@srinimama_16) July 2, 2019

Every run counts. Today india won by just 28 runs. Dhoni scored 35 runs batted till last over. If dhoni tries to hit and get out, It might costed the match. After MS no one is available. #BrainCancer — Aravind S (@AravindRock1) July 2, 2019

Mr Sanjay.

1) They are players not machines that you want to program it. Sometimes plan works and sometimes doesn’t.

2) Between I liked your 50 ball century but I don’t remember when did you hit that. I think you would have never imagined it in your playing days as well — Paritosh Sankhe (@gillydinda) July 2, 2019

Even after today’s win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Sanjay Manjrekar commentary. — ⎊ (@Archie_slays) July 2, 2019

WHAT THE F is your problem with Dhoni who actually scored 35 out of 31 balls. Yes he struggled a bit but think at which place he comes and the pressure this legend has got. Don’t put more pressure on him and let him enjoy the game. Anyways he will retire and u will be happy — Sam (@sam1223456) July 2, 2019

What conundrum? Take out his contribution and imagine the score. Who was there to play if he got out playing risky shots? #TeamIndia — Sachin (@sach80in) July 2, 2019

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to secure their place in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019, with still one match to play. Also as a result of this defeat Bangladesh are left with no more chance of making it to the top four, while they have still one more match to play.