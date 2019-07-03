Sanjay Manjrekar has been one of the most heated subjects in the ongoing World Cup and his miseries are not looking to end anytime soon. Fans accused him of biased commentary and propagating personal opinions, which go against the ethics of media personnel. Such has been the extent of hatred, which has grown against Manjrekar, that fans have started circulating a change.org petition to remove him from ICC’s panel of commentators.
But all of these don’t seem to bother the former Indian cricketer much as he continues with his nonsensical stay on social media. Yesterday, after India beat Bangladesh, Manjrekar tweeted in which he criticized Dhoni for the wicket-keeper’s lack of form in this year’s mega event.
He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Even after today’s win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Dhoni conundrum #teamIndia”.
Quite naturally, fans came all guns blazing and started questioning his credibility to judge Dhoni. While many questioned his stature as a cricketer, others reminded him of the greatness of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to secure their place in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019, with still one match to play. Also as a result of this defeat Bangladesh are left with no more chance of making it to the top four, while they have still one more match to play.