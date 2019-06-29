As known to everyone now, India will take the field against England on Sunday with a new away jersey of ICC World Cup 2019. BCCI officially launched it yesterday and have garnered mixed reactions from the fans.

However, amidst all the reactions most of them have been on the funnier side as many have linked the saffron colour in the jersey with a particualr political outfit of country. Such has been the hype about India’s new jersey that Politicians even had a session about it in the Lok Sabha. Many have also compared the jersey with the uniform of Indian Oil.

Meanwhile, ICC launched the first look of Indian players with the jersey and the comments section in their official twitter handle of World Cup was flooded with trolls of all kind.

The Indian players had a photo session, wearing their new jersey. Other than Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul, Yuvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma were also spotted posing in the new navy blue and orange jersey.

While many have openly declared their distaste of the new colours, some have shown their likeness. Here are all the funny comments that came the way of India’s new jersey and the players.

Bc Ab mandir England me banayange 😇😀 — Om kumar (@om_kumar07) June 29, 2019

Looking like Netherlands made an entry to the world cup — Jeff Maxwell (@JeffMaxwell20) June 29, 2019

RSS Hindutva Kit 😈 — Aamir – R – Khokhar 🇵🇰 (@aamir_rajpoot07) June 29, 2019

Look like going for mandir.. — Sahid patel (@Sahidughradar) June 29, 2019

Indian Oil 😂🤣 boys — Bharath 🇮🇳 (@Bharath_70) June 29, 2019

“The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” said Nike, the official jersey maker for BCCI, in their official statement while launching the new away kit.

The home and away kit system has been initiated by ICC for the first time in any event. The global governing body felt many team wear the same colours and to maintain a distinction between both the teams such a decision was taken. This system is prevalent in football and other sports for a long time.